Family fed up with feces dumped by neighbor

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -A Cleveland woman says her neighbor is a squatter that has been living without electricity for years. As a result, he has been using his house as a latrine.
“He dumps it back by the fence," said East 55th Street resident, Odetta Fields.
Fields claims her neighbor who lives in one half of the home right next to hers has been dumping human waste for years.
“It’s horrible, especially on a really hot summer day. You can smell it just coming out of the garbage cans,” added Fields' daughter, Sarah Taylor.
They say it’s not the only problem her family has had since living in the home.
“You can’t even see the ceiling because it’s covered in roaches. They have bed bugs,” said Taylor.
The family says they could tolerate the roaches and every other potential code violation that their neighbors were allegedly doing but once they started dumping human waste, that’s when she said that she had enough.
“It’s contaminating the whole neighborhood. The smell is awful,” added Fields.
So Cleveland 19 decided to try and get their neighbor’s side of the story. Richard Howard came to the door and told us it’s something he’s not too proud of.
“That odor does travel. If you put it on the ground, it will travel the whole neighborhood, and I don’t want to poison the neighborhood,” said Howard.
But he says it’s the best he can do since he and his wife are sick and can’t afford to make ends meet.
“I have no electric and no running water,” added Howard.
He’s facing eviction in a few weeks, but in the meantime, Fields is concerned about getting him help.
“Why are we letting our senior citizens live like this? I don’t understand,” cried Fields.
She says she’s contacted several organizations in an effort to help her neighbor.
However, she says after complaining to her local city councilman, nothing has been done about the situation.
