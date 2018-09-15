Josh Gordon won’t play vs. New Orleans Saints due to hamstring injury

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced wide receiver Josh Gordon will not play against in New Orleans Saints.
Gordon has a hamstring injury, Christian Kirksey and and Seth DeValve have been ruled out for the game as well.
The Saints are currently 9.5-point favorites to win the game at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The Browns had a tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the team’s first game of the season.
The Saints lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to start the year.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.