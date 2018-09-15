Northeast Ohio natives escape North Carolina before storm hits

EASTLAKE, OHIO (WOIO) - A local couple originally from Northeast Ohio fled North Carolina just before Florence took over the coast.
Coral and Nathan Lowry moved to Jacksonville, NC a few years ago when he got stationed to Camp Lejeune. The past week has been a series of anxious moments and difficult decisions for the young couple.
“The closer it got and the more it stayed on the track directly at us, this is when people started getting really worried about it,” Coral said.
Initially, the couple planned to ride out the storm. Many fellow Marines were required to stay to be able to provide assistance to locals who needed help.
On Tuesday, Onslow County issued a mandatory evacuation. Coral said she and Nathan decided it was time to leave.
“I don’t really think very many of us took it that seriously, because as far as I know, North Carolina doesn’t really have direct hits from hurricanes, so we weren’t really that worried about it at first,” she said.
They only had a few hours to prepare. They started by getting their brand new home ready to take powerful hits. Coral said they just moved in two months ago. They boarded up the windows and doors and unplugged electronics. Then, they grabbed just the essentials that they could fit in their car.
“We mainly just packed important documents and enough clothes for like a week or so and packed up our dog," said Coral.
Right now, the couple is staying with their families in the Cleveland area. Coral said they haven’t heard anything about their house or community. A nearby hotel was evacuated after the roof collapsed. Images of the powerful and deadly storm are hard for Coral to see.
“There’s been a lot of trees down and most people don’t have power,” she said. She added, “I’m just nervous to see what my house looks like.”
She and Nathan are just thankful they didn’t stick it out. They know more than just their home was at risk.
“I would not have been happy staying there. I wouldn’t have slept a second and it’s still not over. It would just be really nerve-racking to be there and not know what’s going to come next and have to hope that everything was okay when we were there," she said.
Nathan’s ordered to be back on the base on Monday.
The couple plans to head back down south on Saturday to check things out and see if they are able to get back into their neighborhood.
