Remains found in Akron identified as missing woman, victim’s boyfriend charged with murder

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the human remains found in a shallow grave behind her home on 606 Crouse Street in Akron.
Police confirm the victim is 53-year-old Martha R. Freitag.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office says they utilized the help of an anthropology team from Mercyhurst University of Erie, Pennsylvania to recover Freitag’s remains.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will reportedly conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
According to police, Freitag was reported missing by her daughter Kim Freitag on Sept. 5, 2018 after she was unable to reach her mother since July 31.
Police confirm Martha Freitag’s boyfriend, 52-year-old David A. Callaghan, is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. Court records show Callaghan lived at the residence with Freitag.
Callaghan was already incarcerated in Summit County Jail on unrelated charges, according to police.
Callaghan was reportedly scheduled for an arraignment hearing in Akron Municipal Count for 8:00 a.m. on Saturday.
