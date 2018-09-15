Shaker Heights fire investigators rule roofers sparked blaze that ripped through Fernway Elementary

SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Shaker Heights fire investigators ruled that a contractor inadvertently set the roof on fire while performing maintenance work on July 10.
According to the report, the roofing crew was using blow torches on asphalt materials when a fire sparked within wood boards that separated the roof and brick walls.
There was also a small fire that broke out on July 9, which was extinguished by the contractor.
Investigators reported the July 9 fire did not lead to the blaze that broke out a day later.
According to school officials, the fire damage at Fernway is likely fixable, and the district is working with architectural firms in the hopes of building out a viable reconstruction plan.
The reconstruction, officials say, wouldn't have been possible without the cleanup and stabilization efforts undertaken by a disaster recovery team.
In addition, the school would have burned to the ground had it not been for the heroic work of the Shaker Heights Fire Department.
Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss discussed the fire investigation Friday on Facebook:
