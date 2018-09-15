Tribe fall to Tigers 5-4

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Josh Donaldson’s big night wasn’t enough.
Donaldson hit his first homer as a member of the Indians, but Detroit rallied late against Andrew Miller for a 5-4 win at Progressive Field.
Donaldson’s blast tied the game 2-2 in the 6th but Miller gave 2 right back in the top of the 7th.
Jeimer Candelario and Victor Martinez each had RBI doubles in the inning.
Adam Cimber took the loss for Cleveland, in relief of Josh Tomlin.
Shane Greene finished up for his 29th save.
