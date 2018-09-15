Tropical Storm Florence continues to hit the Carolinas (live video)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Tropical Storm Florence is now moving westward across eastern South Carolina, the National Weather Service said a storm surge could impact parts of the northeast coast of South Carolina on Saturday.
A disaster declaration for North Carolina was issued by President Donald Trump.
Live Video of the storm is above.
According to the National Hurricane Center some cities have been hit with 30+ inches of rain.
Seven people have died from the storm.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.