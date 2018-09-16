Artists of all ages get chance to have work displayed on sidewalks of Cleveland Museum of Art

Every year the museum lets people chalk their masterpiece on a sidewalk square at the annual Chalk Festival.
By Jonathan Jankowski | September 16, 2018 at 12:52 PM EST - Updated September 16 at 12:52 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Artists of all ages had the chance to have their work displayed on the sidewalks of the Cleveland Museum of Art.

The festival featured chalk artists, Cleveland Institute of Art students and kids aspiring to be future artists.

The museum also provided sponges to the artists to allow people the opportunity to blend their images.

Artists could buy small squares to chalk, large squares or many squares to create a larger image.

