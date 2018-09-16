Avon Costco has already started selling Christmas trees

Avon, OH (WOIO) - The Costco in Avon has already started selling Christmas trees, today’s date is Sept. 16.
With Christmas being 100 days away the artificial Christmas Trees are on display.
Meteorologist Samantha Roberts posted a photo of the store selling the trees on Twitter.
“I’m not ready yet,” Damon Maloney responded on Twitter.
“Really, earlier every year,” Ed Jones responded on social media.
“It isn’t even October yet,” Pam Chvotkin responded to Samantha.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.