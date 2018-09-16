Browns announce they are releasing Josh Gordon on Monday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns released a statement Saturday evening stating that they will be releasing wide receiver, Josh Gordon on Monday.
Brown General Manager, John Dorsey said, “This afternoon we informed Josh Gordon and his representatives that we are going to release him on Monday. For the past six years, the Browns have fully supported and invested in Josh, both personally and professionally and wanted the best for him, but unfortunately we’ve reached a point where we feel it’s best to part ways and move forward. We wish Josh well.”
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.