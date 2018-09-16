Browns 4th quarter lead disappears, Saints win game vs. Cleveland by 3

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns continue to look for the team’s first win since 2016.
The Browns were up 12-3 heading into the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints.
New Orleans scored 18 points in the fourth quarter in the team’s comeback win.
Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez missed two field goals and two extra points in the game.
The previous two times the Browns played the Saints, Cleveland won the game.
The Browns week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers ended in a tie, the Saints lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the team’s first game of the season.
Cleveland announced on Saturday the team will be trading or releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon.
Next up for the Browns is a game against the New York Jets on Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
