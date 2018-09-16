Brunswick may ban feeding deer

BRUNSWICK, OH (WOIO) - Brunswick city council discussed plans to prohibit feeding wildlife and stray animals during their latest meeting.
The ordinance states no person shall purposely or knowingly provide food for dogs, cats, deer, geese, ducks, raccoons, fowl or other stray or wild animals on any public property or within 150 feet of any adjacent property line or public right-of-way.
This section reportedly does not apply to pets or song birds fed from a stationary feeder.
Deer are especially a target for this ordinance with their own section stating no person shall purposely or knowingly feed wild white-tails in any location where undomesticated animals can access the food. Hand-feeding, ground-feeding stations, and salt licks are among the proposed bans.
The ordinance also states those that violate the proposed law will be charged with a misdemeanor. Violators will be charged with a separate offense for each day food is provided to the banned animals.
