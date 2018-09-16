Cleveland wrestling promotion making waves

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - One local wrestling organization has been making waves all across the world of Professional Wrestling.
“AIW is an independent Wrestling organization based right here in Cleveland Ohio,” said promotion owner, John Thorne.
Since 2005 Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) has been making a name for itself all across the world.
“Guys that are WWE stars now started in AIW,” said local wrestler, Dominic Garrini.
Thorne’s creation has been the source of entertainment for independent wrestling fans in Cleveland for well over a decade, but recently he’s been working on giving local athletes the chance to follow their dreams.
“This is something that we started about three or four years ago to finally give people the opportunity to learn how to be professional wrestlers,” said Thorne.
Yes of course it may be scripted but, It’s definitely no walk in the park.
“Pro wrestling is probably been harder on my body than anything else I’ve ever done. The repeated falls in the ring. It’s just that it’s a lot and that’s hard to compare to anything,”said Garrini.
“The risks are probably larger than even your regular athletic sport like football or baseball,” added Thorne.
Despite that, one student is defying all odds to make his inspirations come true.
“I lost my mother. She was my heart,” “She always told me if I ever had a dream for anything to always chase it,” said aspiring wrestler, Xavier Franklin.
So now he's doing this in his mothers memory to show his siblings how to shoot for the moon.
“I’m doing this for my siblings. I’m doing this all for them too. I want them to see their big brother pursuing their dreams,” added Franklin.
Hopefully we’ll see him in the majors, just like so many others who started in the same very ring.
“This is why we started doing this. These guys wanted to follow their dreams and it all starts right here,” concluded Thorne.
AIW’s next show will be Saturday, Oct. 13 at the Winchester in Lakewood.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.