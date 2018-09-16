Man and woman found dead in car in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department says a man and a woman were found dead on arrival in a car on 8811 Detroit Avenue at 7:43 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police say a Toyota Camry was found running in the lot with one victim in the driver seat and the other in the passenger seat.
According to police, both victims were in their 30′s and suffered gunshot wounds.
Neither victim has been identified.
Police say no arrests have been made, and no suspects have been confirmed.
The vehicle was reportedly listed as stolen out of Hinckley, Ohio.
The Cleveland Police Department Homicide Unit along with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene for the preliminary investigation.
Officials continue to investigate this incident.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.