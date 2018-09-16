Northern Ohio weather: Sunny and warm

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Another warm and humid day ahead as we warm well into the 80s.
The story coming up, however, will be the remnants of Hurricane Florence that will give us steady rain tomorrow.
The center of the storm is located in South Carolina this morning. It is tracking north and will be in Eastern Kentucky tomorrow morning.
The rain shield with the system will be moving through Ohio from south to north.
We expect steady rain to to develop across the area during the morning hours tomorrow.
Rainfall of over one inch will be common south and east of Cleveland.
This could cause some high water issues.
The rain will not be as heavy further west. Plan on a very wet day.
The rain will end fairly early Monday night and it’s back to pleasant weather Tuesday. It will remain humid right through Tuesday.
