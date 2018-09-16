Ohio first responders raise more than $13,000 in chili cook-off for Make-A-Wish

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio first responders competed in a chili cook-off to help Make-A-Wish.
Teams of first responders from Toledo to Youngstown and Cleveland to Wooster tried to one up each other for the best chili recipe.
Workers with the Rival Sports Grille said more than $13,000 was raised from the chili cook-off.
Around 1,200 people attended the event.
Strongsville and Lakewood first responders were the winners of the competition.
A Rival Sports Grille worker says they look forward to having the same event next year.
