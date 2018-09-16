University of Akron break-in suspect bites police chief

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The University of Akron Police Department says three cars were broken into on a campus parking lot at 261 East Exchange Street at 8:27 a.m. on Wednesday before students noticed the suspect and called police.
The suspect has been identified by police as 19-year-old Kobie Jones, who is not a University of Akron student.
Police say Jones was initially compliant when he was confronted by Officer McKinley on scene.
As the officer was placing Jones in handcuffs, he reportedly broke free with one on his wrist.
According to police, Jones then wrestled with Officer Kabellar and broke his badge before fleeing the scene.
Jones reportedly led Officer Kabellar and Officer Jackson on a short foot chase before being apprehended.
As Chief James Weber and Lieutenant Raly were escorting the suspect into the cruiser, Jones kicked the chief and bit his finger.
Jones is being charged with assaulting an officer, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, theft, and criminal endangering/damaging. He is being held at the Summit County Jail.
Chief Weber reportedly remains on-duty.
