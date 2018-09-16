Urban Meyer says bringing Zach Smith to Ohio State was a bad decision

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - In an interview with ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi, Urban Meyer said bringing Zach Smith to coach at the Ohio State University was a bad decision.
Meyer will return to coaching for OSU against Tulane University on Saturday.
He was suspended the first three games of the season after news broke of the Zach Smith and Courtney Smith scandal.
Reports came out weeks ago Meyer knew about the domestic situation between Zach and Courtney.
In the interview with ESPN Meyer told Rinaldi this is an extremely difficult situation, Meyer said when he brought Zach to OSU the school did a background check on him.
The head coach admitted bringing Zach to OSU was a bad decision, the two coach together at University of Florida.
Zach was familiar with Meyer’s offense and this was the reason Meyer brought him on to the OSU staff.
Meyer’s wife and Courtney Smith exchanged text messages about the domestic incidents, Rinaldi asked Meyer about the relationship.
“I don’t know in great detail what those conversations were like,” Meyer said.
