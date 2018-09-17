American Red Cross accepting blood donations to help Hurricane Florence victims

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - When disaster strikes Americans have a knack for banding together and rolling up their sleeves.
Hurricane Florence is no different as thousands are donating blood to the states most effected by the hurricane.
Water is over 3 feet high in some areas with videos of rescues like this surfacing online.
Blood donation requirements:
- Donors must be at least 16 years old (All 16-year-olds must have a signed parental consent form to donate)
- Donors must weigh at least 120 pounds
- Donors must bring an officially issued photo ID
To show support reach out to the Cleveland branch at 216-233-9645 to donate as well as redcrossblood.org
Those in support can also text ‘Give’ at 90999 for an automatic $10 donation.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.