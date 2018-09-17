American Red Cross accepting blood donations to help Hurricane Florence victims

The American Red Cross is accepting blood donations to help Hurricane Florence victims, here’s how you can help.

The American Red Cross responds to disasters across the country.
By Randy Buffington | September 17, 2018 at 5:00 AM EST - Updated September 17 at 6:33 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - When disaster strikes Americans have a knack for banding together and rolling up their sleeves.

Hurricane Florence is no different as thousands are donating blood to the states most effected by the hurricane.

Water is over 3 feet high in some areas with videos of rescues like this surfacing online.

Blood donation requirements:

  • Donors must be at least 16 years old (All 16-year-olds must have a signed parental consent form to donate)
  • Donors must weigh at least 120 pounds
  • Donors must bring an officially issued photo ID

To show support reach out to the Cleveland branch at 216-233-9645 to donate as well as redcrossblood.org

Those in support can also text ‘Give’ at 90999 for an automatic $10 donation.

