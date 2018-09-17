Armed robbers threaten to shoot employee at Akron Arby’s

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect who robbed an Arby’s restaurant at gunpoint.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Arby’s at 1231 East Tallmadge Avenue.
According to officers, the suspect entered the store and demanded money at gunpoint.
He then threatened to shoot the employees if they did not move fast enough, but no shots were fired.
After getting about $120 in cash, that was placed in an Arby’s bag, he fled the store.
The suspect was wearing tan pants, a black Bob Marley t-shirt and a black baseball hat.
If you have any information please contact Akron police.
