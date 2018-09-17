Browns kicker was playing injured; team looking for replacement, report says

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez was playing with a groin injury in Sunday’s nail-biting game against the New Orleans Saints, according to a report from an NFL insider.
Gonzalez missed four crucial attempts in the game, including a extra point that would have given Cleveland the lead in the fourth quarter and a potential game-tying field goal try in the final seconds.
Schefter also says that the Browns are likely to move on from Gonzalez this week after his most recent performance.
Gonzalez is the only kicker listed on the Browns depth chart.
