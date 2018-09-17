Browns land undrafted rookie kicker Greg Joseph; waive Zane Gonzalez

The Cleveland Browns have waived kicker Zane Gonzalez after he missed four attempts Sunday against the Saints and signed undrafted free agent Greg Joseph.

kicker Greg Joseph warms up during an NFL organized team activities football practice at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Fla.
By Chris Anderson | September 17, 2018

Joseph, an native of South Africa, was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic University.

He was initially signed by the Miami Dolphins, but was waived during final roster cuts.

Joseph did make all three field goal attempts and both extra point tries during the preseason.

Gonzalez, the Browns seventh-round draft pick in 2017, missed four tries during Sunday’s game that could have potentially helped the Browns tie or win against the Saints.

