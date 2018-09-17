Browns land undrafted rookie kicker Greg Joseph; waive Zane Gonzalez

FILE - In this May 30, 2018, file photo, kicker Greg Joseph warms up during an NFL organized team activities football practice at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Fla. A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Browns will sign free agent kicker Greg Joseph to replace Zane Gonzalez, who missed four attempts in Sunday’s loss at New Orleans. Joseph was picked over several other kickers who in came in for tryouts on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the signing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) (Wilfredo Lee)