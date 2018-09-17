Browns’ Zane Gonzalez trending for all the wrong reasons

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “You had one job," was the sentiment across social media on Sunday afternoon.
Browns fans were devastated about yet another gut-wrenching winless outing against the New Orleans Saints, 21-18.
Many looked for a scapegoat in the loss, and found one in placekicker Zane Gonzalez.
Gonzalez missed a total of four kicks, two field-goals and two extra-point tries.
The latter coming in a pivotal moment after a clutch touchdown from Tyrod Taylor to Antonio Callaway on 4th and 5.
It was a solid comeback for the club tying the game, but what followed next is what hurt the hearts of Browns fans everywhere.
It was an emotional roller coaster, everyone from CJ McCollum to LeBron James reacted to the game.
While majority of social media was on fire, a few onlookers had sympathy for the former Arizona Sun Devil.
Including New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz who consoled him after the game.
