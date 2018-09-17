Cleveland Browns trade Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots, pick up WR Rod Streater

Streater is 6-feet-2-inches, 195-pounds and is in his sixth NFL season out of Temple. Originally signed by Oakland as an undrafted free agent in 2012, Streater has appeared in 52 games with the Raiders (36) and 49ers (16). He has recorded 127 receptions for 1,755 yards and 10 touchdowns. He spent the preseason with the Bills. Streater is a native of Burlington, N.J.