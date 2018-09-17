Cleveland Browns trade Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots, pick up WR Rod Streater

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - After announcing plans to move on from Josh Gordon, the Cleveland Browns traded the wide receiver to the New England Patriots.
In exchange, the Browns will receive a 2019 fifth-round draft pick.
The Browns announced Saturday that “it’s best to part ways” from Gordon.
Former Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman, who was recently acquired by the Patriots, was reportedly cut from New England to make room for Gordon.
Gordon, who scored a crucial touchdown for the Browns in the team’s Week 1 tie against the Steelers, reportedly injured his hamstring during a promotional photo shoot, the final straw for Cleveland.
The 2012 draft pick missed all of 2015 and 2016 due to suspensions and played five games in 2017.
In addition, the club signed WR Rod Streater.
Streater is 6-feet-2-inches, 195-pounds and is in his sixth NFL season out of Temple. Originally signed by Oakland as an undrafted free agent in 2012, Streater has appeared in 52 games with the Raiders (36) and 49ers (16). He has recorded 127 receptions for 1,755 yards and 10 touchdowns. He spent the preseason with the Bills. Streater is a native of Burlington, N.J.
