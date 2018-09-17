Cleveland to pay $1 million to families of victims who were abducted, murdered by Anthony Sowell

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The families of six women who were abducted and murdered by Anthony Sowell in 2009 have settled on reimbursement with the city of Cleveland.
The city of Cleveland has agreed to pay $1 million, divided equally to the families of Nancy Cobbs, Telacia Fortson, Amelda Hunter, Le’Shanda Long, Diane Turner, and Janice Webb, according to the law firms of Friedman & Gilbert and Friedman, Domiano & Smith.
The payment is on behalf of the Cleveland Police Department’s sex crimes unit, who, according to the law firms, “failed to follow up on the missing persons reports that were taken, accompanied by the failure to monitor detectives’ work.”
In total, Sowell was convicted of killing 11 women between June 2007 and Sept. 2009. The victims' remains were found inside and outside of Sowell’s Cleveland home on Imperial Avenue.
Sowell remains an inmate on death row. An execution date has still now been set.
