15 Cleveland police academy cadets fired for cheating

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland announced the discipline for 15 police academy cadets who were accused of cheating and plagiarizing material during the department’s basic police academy.
According to letters sent to the 15 individuals from the Cleveland Police Department, the former cadets did not come forward to admit to cheating or plagiarizing when they were given the opportunity.
The former cadets have been identified as:
- Jonathan Bellomy
- Anthony Burdette
- Brandon Chappell
- Erica Johnson
- James Johnson
- Jordan Markey
- Thomas McGervey
- Tatayana Moore
- Daniel Persin
- Elijah Preston
- Nicole Russell
- Tazhanae Spears
- Harry Sykes
- Michael Vaughn
- Jonathan Young
The termination for all 15 individuals went into effect on Friday, Sept. 14.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.