15 Cleveland police academy cadets fired for cheating

The city of Cleveland announced the discipline for 15 police academy cadets who were accused of cheating and plagiarizing material during the department’s basic police academy.

By Chris Anderson | September 17, 2018 at 10:19 AM EST - Updated September 17 at 6:56 PM

According to letters sent to the 15 individuals from the Cleveland Police Department, the former cadets did not come forward to admit to cheating or plagiarizing when they were given the opportunity.

... the city is required to find you and all of the other charged recruits guilty of this particular specification because the State of Ohio (i.e., the OPOTC), not the City of Cleveland, concluded that you had failed the Basic Police Academy’s notebook requirement.
City of Cleveland, Department of Public Safety

The former cadets have been identified as:

  • Jonathan Bellomy
  • Anthony Burdette
  • Brandon Chappell
  • Erica Johnson
  • James Johnson
  • Jordan Markey
  • Thomas McGervey
  • Tatayana Moore
  • Daniel Persin
  • Elijah Preston
  • Nicole Russell
  • Tazhanae Spears
  • Harry Sykes
  • Michael Vaughn
  • Jonathan Young

The termination for all 15 individuals went into effect on Friday, Sept. 14.

