Gang unit, FBI capture man who allegedly robbed former Cleveland Brown Joe Jurevicius at gunpoint

GATES MILLS, OH (WOIO) - Police, FBI agents and parole authorities hauled a suspect into custody Saturday in connection with an aggravated robbery that unfolded Friday in Gates Mills on Berkshire Road.
Robert Howse, 24, of South Euclid. is behind bars in Cuyahoga County Jail after allegedly robbing former Cleveland Brown Joe Jurevicius at gunpoint in his home, according to Gates Mills Police Chief Gregg Minichello.
The incident came just days after an elderly woman was robbed by a gunman at her Gates Mills residence.
The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, Adult Parole Authority and the Cleveland Police Department Gang Impact Unit assisted Gates Mills Police with the arrest.
Charges will be announced this week, and the investigation is ongoing.
