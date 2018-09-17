Cleveland Police investigating Sunday afternoon homicide

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police are currently investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday, around 2:30 p.m.
According to a release, officers responded to 3579 West 146th Street for a male shot.
Responding officers located the 35-year-old male inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to Metro where he was pronounced dead.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and the Cleveland Homicide Unit responded to the scene for investigation.
Authorities say no arrests have been made.
