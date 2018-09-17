Cleveland police search for missing endangered teen girl

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police have issued an alert for a missing endangered 17-year-old girl in Cleveland.
Summer Hatfield is missing from West Haven Youth Shelter, an independent living facility on West 104th Street, according to the Cleveland Police Department.
Police say the girl has been missing for more than 48 hours.
The missing teen’s case manager says she has gone missing multiple times in the past, including two separate times in the spring and summer of 2017.
If anybody has information regarding the teen’s location, contact the Cleveland Police Department immediately.
Police are expected to release more information when it becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.