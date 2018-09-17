Cleveland police: Suspected shooter caught on surveillance video

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals caught on camera who may be tied to a shooting.
The shooting occurred in the early morning hours on Sept. 2 in the 8800 block of Buckeye Road, according to Cleveland police.
The 28-year-old victim told police that he was shot in the leg and back after he was robbed in the gas station parking lot.
According to investigators, the armed suspect confronted the man and attempted to take the keys to his BMW.
The shooter then fired at the victim and fled in a gold Mercury Montego, with partial tags reading “HLA.”
Police say the male in the white T-shirt wearing shorts is the suspect shooter. He is believed to be in his mid- to late-20s, approximately 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and weighs between 190 and 210 pounds.
The second individual is considered a person of interest.
Anybody with information regarding the shooting should contact the Cleveland Police Department.
