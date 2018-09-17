Liquid that turned Highland Heights creek bright blue was a non-toxic leak from golf course

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has identified the substance that turned a creek bright blue in Highland Heights over the weekend.
According to a spokesman for the EPA, " The material is a non-toxic water-soluble dye used in fertilizer application at a local golf course. Approximately 1/2 gallon spilled into a covered storm drain that flowed into the creek."
The golf course where the spill originated was the Stonewater Golf Club.
Jeff Weiler sent the picture of the Euclid Creek watershed located on Aberdeen Blvd. near Burwick Rd., to Cleveland 19 Sunday night and reported it to police who in-turn contacted the EPA.
“There was no impact to aquatic life. The release has been stopped. The golf course is cleaning up the residue and will be issued a notice of violation for the release. There is light discoloration still present in the water at this time,” the EPA spokesman told Cleveland 19.
According to the golf course a bottle of the dye, which is not fertilizer, was accidentally kicked over and made it into the drain.
The dye is used when crews treat the golf course with fertilizer, so the crew that applies it can see where they have sprayed.
“We got the approval from everyone that no harm was done to the wildlife, vegetation and fish in the area,” a spokesperson said from the golf course.
“The golf course is cleaning up the residue and will be issued a notice of violation for the release. Generally, with a notice of violation, there is no fine,” the EPA spokeman said.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.