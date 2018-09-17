Local animal rescue heads to Carolina coast to save animals

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -
In the middle of one crisis, another.
“It’s still a really desperate need. A really critical need.” said Emily Gear, with Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue.
The rush to reunite lost pets with their families hit hard by Florence is on.
And Sunday night, the President of Louie’s Animal Legacy boarded a plane to North Carolina to do exactly that.
“We want to do what we can do. We’re in Cincinnati, Ohio. We don’t want to take animals where people have to find them. We want to take the animals we can help and find homes for so those animals can get back to their families.” said Gear.
On Monday, a few more Louie’s volunteers will drive to North Carolina to meet Emily. They’ll help clear already packed shelters, so local strays can stay there or easily move to another shelter, if theirs is in danger of flooding.
Volunteers will bring as many dogs and cats as they can back to the Tri-State, but they need your help.
“We filled up all of our regular foster homes. Anybody who would like to help with a hurricane animal..It’s so important to sign up, fill out the app, because otherwise, we don’t know you’re there to help.” said Gear.
This isn’t new territory for Louie’s volunteers. Last year, after Hurricane Harvey hit, they rescued almost 100 dogs and cats who they placed with fosters right here in the Tri-State. They hope to do that again this year.
“Animals to us are super important. They’re family members. We want to make sure they can get back to where they belong..” said Gear.
Emily tells us they’re looking for flexible fosters who are able to care for cats and large-breed dogs; Fosters who understand these pets will need some extra attention.
