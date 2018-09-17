2-month-old boy found dead at Maple Heights home, authorities investigating

MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Authorities are investigating after a 2-month-old was found dead at a Maple Heights residence on Saturday.
When police and firefighters converged at the scene, they attempted to resuscitate the baby boy, but were unsuccessful.
The Maple Heights Detective Bureau and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office were both contacted and responded to the Miller Avenue residence to investigate the cause of death.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624, or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.
