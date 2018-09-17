Northern Ohio Weather: Some rain from Florence today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We are tracking the area of low pressure associated with the remnants from Hurricane Florence. The storm will be moving through West Virginia today.
It is far enough away from our area so that we will only get scattered showers. Lesser amounts of rain can be expected along the lakeshore.
You will see some heavier rain (.25″ to .50″) in the Canton area and points south and east. This shouldn’t cause many issues at all.
The rain will end fairly early this evening. It’s back to sunshine tomorrow. It will remain humid today and tomorrow. A weak cool front tracks through the area Tuesday night.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.