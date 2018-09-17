Ohio man moves to Colorado and quits heroin cold turkey with the help of medical marijuana

It almost defies belief, because his raging addiction began with the casual use of a single Percocet pill. It snowballed after he was the victim of a violent crime. "I was assaulted. I was left with a 14-inch scar that goes from here to here, where my face was peeled off and removed to repair all of this had been shattered by a crowbar". The scar is still visible through his hairline. Once a user, DuVal was now a patient, receiving prescriptions to help with the pain.