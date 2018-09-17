Mansfield area schools close as authorities search for fugitive

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A number of schools in Richland County canceled classes on Monday, Sept. 17, as authorities search for a wanted fugitive.
Schools closed for precaution include:
- The entire Lucas Local County School District
- Madison Local Schools
- St. Mary’s School (Mansfield)
- Madison Adult Education
The U.S. Marshals, FBI, and U.S. Secret Service are asking for the public’s help in locating a dangerous Pennsylvania fugitive who is believed to be in the Mansfield area.
Shawn R. Christy, 27, is wanted for threatening the president and other elected officials.
Authorities say, on Sunday, Christy stole a truck from the area of McAdoo, PA.
At approximately 4:45 p.m. Christy crashed along Interstate 71 in the Mansfield area.
Christy fled the scene on foot and is believed to be in the area.
Ohio State Highway Patrol recovered a white 2002 GMC utility truck with Pennsylvania registration.
U.S. Marshals say Christy has multiple state arrest warrants in Pennsylvania for burglary, probation violation, and failure to appear for an aggravted assault case.
Authorities say Christy has threatened to use “full lethal force on any law enforcement officer that tries to detain me."
Christy is described as 5′10″ tall, 160 lbs with light complexion and a tattoo of a cross on his right upper arm.
Authorities say that Christy should be considered armed and dangerous.
Citizens in the Mansfield area should use caution and keep their homes and cars locked.
Report any suspicious individuals or activity by calling 911 or 419-756-2222.
Federal Agents are offering a cash award of up to $20,000 for information leading to the direct arrest of Christy. Any information will be considered confidential.
