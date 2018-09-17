What’s the best tailgate food? The Taste Buds discuss

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s time for Taste Buds, Cleveland 19 News' weekly video podcast about all things food!
This week, the trio of food experts will debate which tailgate food is the champion. The Cleveland Browns face off against the New York Jets this Thursday and the Muni Lot is sure to be full of hungry football fans.
Each episode features Cleveland 19′s Jen Picciano, Chef Matt Mytro of Flour in Moreland Hills and Flour Pasta Company, and Chef David Kocab of The Black Pig in Ohio City.
The trio will share tailgating tips and debate which tailgate food reigns supreme.
According to Tailgating.com, the grill is the dominant tool of tailgaters, with 39 percent using one to prepare their food. Only 1 percent use a smoker or a stove. Most are spending 3-to 4 hours setting up and tailgating before a game.
Share a picture of your favorite food on Instagram using #foodie19 and include the recipe in the text. We may feature your food next on Wake Up Cleveland.
If you want to weigh in on the tailgate debate, engage live with the Taste Buds through Facebook Live. They’ll read your comments, questions and opinions live on the show.'
This week’s episode will also include a one-on-one interview with Kimbal Musk, chef and restaurateur of Next Door New American Eatery. He’ll be bringing his brand of “real food” to the new Pinecrest development in Orange Village this November. Musk is the brother of Elon Musk, of Tesla and SpaceX.
Catch Taste Buds live every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or on Cleveland 19 News Facebook page, app or website.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.