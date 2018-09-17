Woman reported missing from Euclid found dead in Trumbull County, according to report

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 23-year-old woman who was reported missing from Cuyahoga County was found in Warren last week.
According to CBS affiliate WKBN, the body of the woman discovered on Friday has been identified as Savanna Erjavec.
Erjavec’s body was found in the woods on Oak Street late Friday night after neighbors in the area reported hearing gunshots nearby.
Investigators have not determined a cause of death yet.
The body has been sent to the Cuyahoga County coroner for additional tests.
Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates to this developing story.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.