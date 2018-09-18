Advocates urge Parma officials to lift pit bull ban

The Parma ordinance goes on to state penalties for those who choose to have pit bulls in the city by stating, " whoever violates or fails to comply with any of the other provisions of this section is guilty of a misdemeanor of the third degree. A separate offense shall be deemed committed each day during or on which a violation or noncompliance occurs or continues." For a third-degree misdemeanor charge, a resident could spend up to 30 days behind bars and fines of up to $250 dollars.