Akron police release video of Arby’s armed robber

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for a man connected to armed robberies of three local chain restaurants.
He was last seen wearing tan pants, a black Bob Marley t-shirt and a black baseball hat.
According to police, the suspect entered the Papa Johns on West Market Street with a revolver and demanded all the cash out of the register.
The suspect then took the cash and fled West Bound on foot toward the railroad tracks.
Following that robbery, around 10 p.m., the same suspect robbed the Little Caesar’s on East Avenue, wearing the same clothes.
He demanded the cash and fled the scene on foot, to a waiting black SUV with a loud muffler on Kansas Street.
On Sept. 15, around 3:30 p.m. in the afternoon, the same suspect entered the Arby’s on Tallmadge Avenue with a revolver and demanded the cash out of the register.
After getting about $120 in cash, that was placed in an Arby’s bag, he fled the store.
He fled on foot to an older model SUV on Wade Park. The SUV went North Bound.
Police say the suspect’s vehicle is a black, older model Honda CRV or Toyota RAV 4 with a loud muffler.
