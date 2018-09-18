Bob Seger to stop in Cleveland during final tour

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band are hitting the road one last time, and will be stopping in Cleveland on the way.
Tour dates for the “Travelin' Man” tour were announced Tuesday, with a stop at Quicken Loans Arena scheduled for Dec. 6.
Seger, a native of Detroit, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland in 2004.
Some of his hits include:
- Night Moves
- Old Time Rock and Roll
- Turn the Page
- Still the Same
Tickets for the Cleveland performance go on sale Friday, Sept. 28.
