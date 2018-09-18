Choppers, K9s and swarm of authorities scouring Mansfield for suspect

“We have canine units here. We have air support, we have guys out on ATVs. It’s a hot day today, but we’ve got guys ready to move and they’ve been here since Sunday, since the initial incident happened. This is an important case and we’re going to continue to treat it like that. The citizens of Mansfield are important to us...Based on our investigation, based on his past practice we believe him to still be here and that’s why we’re settling all of our resources still in this area,” said U.S. Marshal Ann Murphy.