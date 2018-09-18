Body discovered behind church after complaints of foul odor

A maintenance worker discovered the body after complaints of a foul odor.

Body discovered behind church after complaints of foul odor
Cleveland Police are investigating a crime scene at a church on Engle Road.
By Randy Buffington | September 18, 2018 at 6:16 AM EST - Updated September 18 at 8:44 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 on the 5900 block of Engle Road after reports of a foul odor.

A maintenance worker later discovered a female corpse, located under the steps behind the building, which is also a church.

Members of the homicide unit along with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene for investigation.

No arrests have been made yet, but the scene is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.