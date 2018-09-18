Body discovered behind church after complaints of foul odor

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 on the 5900 block of Engle Road after reports of a foul odor.
A maintenance worker later discovered a female corpse, located under the steps behind the building, which is also a church.
Members of the homicide unit along with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene for investigation.
No arrests have been made yet, but the scene is still under investigation.
