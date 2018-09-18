Shaker Heights neighbors want bad behavior at busy intersection to stop

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It didn’t take long standing on the corner of Fairmount and Eaton to see what the problem was.
“There’s a lot of rolling stops in the world,” neighbor Howard Coburn told Cleveland 19′s Lacey Crisp.
“I’ve almost gotten hit a lot of times,” said neighbor Maureen Floriano.
Floriano lives just down the block and walks her two dogs through the bustling intersection every day.
“It’s pretty chaotic. I feel like I have to race across the street pretty much every time I cross. I walk my dogs across to Shaker Lakes almost every single day,” Floriano said.
At the four-way stop in Shaker Heights, some drivers yield, at best. Anthony Grays is a landscaper and drives his equipment through a dozen or more times a week.
“As you can see, they didn’t even stop over there,” Grays said.
It might be a foggy morning, but it’s not too foggy to see the bright red stop signs. Already one person has found out the hard way. They were given a failure to stop ticket, which will cost them $210.
Shaker Heights police were patrolling the intersection and said there were four accidents at the intersection for all of 2016.
These neighbors don’t think the city needs to look into putting in stop lights. “Generally I make sure I have eye contact with drivers coming from both directions,” Coburn said.
They would like to see more police at the intersection making sure drivers come to a complete stop. “The only reason why they are stopping now is because we are here,” Grays said.
