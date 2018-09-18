Is crime really that bad in Ohio City and Tremont? Fact vs. Fiction

“Tremont West knows that every incident of crime is a serious issue for the victims. We never want to minimize their trauma or suffering, and will always do whatever we can to connect them to helpful resources whenever we can. With that said, it is also important to establish that Tremont is a much safer community than it is given credit for. It is nearly impossible to walk through the neighborhood without finding someone out walking their dog, catching the 81 bus, or sitting on one of the many patios or porches in the neighborhood. While incidents that do happen garner a lot of attention because they happen in Tremont, statistics show that Tremont is a safe, vibrant, and growing community in the city. This is due in large part to two major assets that Tremont has. The first is the Second District. With officers that regularly attend community meetings and share information with our residents, as well as learning about safety concerns of the residents, the officers of the Second District do a great job of keeping our streets safe. The second major asset is our community members themselves. They are always engaged around safety, and regularly communicate with our Safety Organizer and the Second District about areas of concern or ongoing problems. They communicate with each other so that residents know what is happening and where, and know when to be extra vigilant. They also share information about camera footage and who might have seen something when an incident does happen. With all of this support and communication, Tremont will continue to be a safe neighborhood.”