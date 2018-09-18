Kevin Love launches new initiative focusing on mental health

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Tuesday that he is forming the Kevin Love Fund, a new initiative aimed at providing help and support to those who suffer with mental health.
Love made the announcement on TV Tuesday morning.
“Today, I’m the starting the Kevin Love Fund, which is going to empower people to really work on their physical, but also their mental well-being,” Love said.
Love penned an essay in March detailing his own battle with anxiety and depression.
Since the essay in “The Players' Tribune” was released, Love has made it an effort to urge others, particularly other men, to talk about their issues and seek help if necessary.
“I was just hoping to inspire that one kid,” says Love, because issues with mental health “doesn’t discriminate.”
The Kevin Love Fund is partnering with Just Keep Living and Headspace, two health and wellness companies.
Love hopes that the movement will attract other companies with more of an audience, such as Nike and Banana Republic, both sponsors of the Cavs star.
