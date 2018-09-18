‘The Lion King’ returns to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square next summer

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An award-winning Broadway musical is returning to Cleveland.
“The Lion King” will return to Cleveland for four weeks at Playhouse Square, beginning Aug. 7, 2019 through Sept. 1.
It was last seen in Cleveland in 2013.
The musical, which premiered in 1997, has been seen by more than 95 million people.
The worldwide gross from “The Lion King” exceeds any film, Broadway show, or other entertainment title in box office history, according to Playhouse Square.
Season ticket packages for the 2019 season, including for “The Lion King," at Playhouse Square go on sale Monday, Oct. 8.
Individual tickets will do on sale to the public in spring 2019 on a date that will be announced later.
