Man found dead in driveway after Cleveland drive-by shooting

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - According to police, at approximately 8 p.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of East 146th street for shots fired.
The victim was a 29-year-old black male; pronounced dead on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
On scene it was learned that prior to the shooting, the victim was standing in the driveway talking with another male when a white vehicle drove up, an unknown male got out and shot victim, and pulled off.
No arrest have been made but members of the homicide unit and CCMEO will investigate the case further.
