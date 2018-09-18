Multiple armed robberies hit Ohio City

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood has become quite the hot spot as the bars and restaurants around W. 25th and Lorain are hopping just about every night of the week.
The momentum has grown as people, many of them young, have chosen to make the neighborhood their home, but along with the positives of living in a growing neighborhood, in the shadow of the city, comes the realization that their is still crime in the neighborhood.
There have been no less than 3 armed robberies in Ohio City in just the last 3 weeks and that number does not include the most high profile case that involved a Minneapolis couple who was staying in an Ohio City Bed and Breakfast and were attacked as they walked home from dinner on W. 25th.
There are some things we all can do to make us less vulnerable to being a victim of crime.
Safety experts at Security Today advise before you go out walking in a city that is unfamiliar you first take a look at a map and figure out the best route and they also stress that you trust your intuition, if you sense that something doesn’t seem right, look for help.
The experts at SafeWise make it clear that if someone approaches you with a gun it is always best to turn over your personal property, nothing is worth more than your life. They do however suggest that you take a self defense class in case you are attacked so that you have a chance to fight back.
