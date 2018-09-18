Northeast Ohio survival expert breaks down how not to die in the wild

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio survival expert is sharing his skills for keeping alive in the wilderness. Tom Laskowski, of Midwest Native Skills, has been teaching courses for 21 years. He says he became interested in survival skills over two decades ago.
"I didn't have anyone to go to when I was learning, so I went to Native American tribes around the country, and learned the skills, and decided I want to be that person people can come to," he said.
He starts off with the basics.
“To survive, you need shelter, fire, water, and food, in that order,” said Laskowski.
He says people often overestimate how many supplies they really need in the wild.
“You don’t need anything. It just makes it a little easier, a little more convenient. Like I said, you take a few things like a pot, and a few things, and a knife,” he said. “Then it’s not a survival trip. It’s a camping trip.”
